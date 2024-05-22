Shortly after signing an official contract with ONE Championship in April 2024, Masaaki Noiri's maiden match under the promotion was shortly announced, as he will take on the number three-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on June 7.

The two stars will be part of the loaded ONE 167 card that will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, which is going to be headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match between reigning world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

Since the announcement of his debut fight under the world's largest martial arts organization, the former K-1 champion has been ramping up his preparations for the match with the Thai veteran.

In a recent video that was published by ONE Championship, he was seen practicing his striking skills. The clip was captioned with:

"Masaaki Noiri kicks HEAVY 😱 How will his ONE debut unfold when he faces Sitthichai on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo? 🥊 @noiri.masaaki"

Noiri was seen punishing the pads with precise and powerful kicks and punches that exhausted his coach. He aims to land one of these shots against Sitthichai on fight night and announce his grand arrival in incredible fashion.

Sitthichai is unfazed by Masaaki Noiri's previous accolades ahead of their kickboxing encounter

Although Noiri is considered one of the biggest stars in Japan due to his fantastic resume, Sitthichai is not worried about them since he believes that he's second to none and is also raring to get a victory. The Thai fighter previously stated:

"I understand that he's a big name in Japan, and he's the K-1 world champion, but I also believe that I'm second to none in terms of kickbooxing. And I believe the fight will be fun because we both like to win, and he also hasn't fought in a long time as well. But I am very determined that this time, I will get the victory."

But the 31-year-old Japanese sensation wants to use him as a jumping board to crack a spot in the top five rankings and eventually make a run for the world title against the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king, Chingiz Allazov.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.