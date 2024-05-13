WATCH: Japanese sensation Masaaki Noiri seamlessly weaves technique and power ahead of ONE 167 debut

Less than a month after signing an exclusive contract with ONE Championship, former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri is now booked for his promotional debut on June 7 at ONE 167 against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The number three-rated divisional contender will welcome the Japanese superstar in an epic clash that has all the makings to be an absolute banger. Ahead of their battle, ONE Championship gave a preview of what the 31-year-old could bring in his first appearance on the circled wall by posting a short clip of his preparation.

They captioned the Instagram post with:

"Masaaki Noiri is a SAVAGE 😱 How will his ONE debut unfold as he takes on Sitthichai on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @noiri.masaaki"

In the video, Masaaki was seen sharpening his striking techniques on the pad with his coach. The loud bang in every strike thrown can be heard echoing throughout the room. He hopes to translate and land these against the Thai star on fight night.

Fellow Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa warmly welcomed Masaaki Noiri in ONE Championship

Even before his first fight under the world's largest martial arts organization, Masaaki has already received a welcome greeting from fellow Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa. In an Instagram post, 'The Natural Born Crusher' showed his excitement for his arrival with his message:

"Masaaki's contract gives him another reason to continue fighting. Thank you for the great inspiration and motivation. Let's reach the top of the world together."

Although Takeru dropped his first match in ONE Championship against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, he's still considered as one of the best contenders in the flyweight kickboxing division.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.