WATCH: Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri is on point with his kicking game ahead of ONE 167 duel against Sitthichai

Newly signed ONE Championship fighter Masaaki Noiri is looking sharp and powerful ahead of his promotional debut at ONE 167 on June 7. Masaaki is set to meet the number three featherweight kickboxing contender, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent video published by ONE Championship via Instagram, the Japanese superstar was throwing some heat behind every kick that he threw on the pads with his coach.

The world's largest martial arts organization captioned the post with:

"Unleashing the storm 🥊🌪️ What can we anticipate from Masaaki Noiri when he makes his promotional debut against Sitthichau at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @noiri.masaaki"

In the video, the former two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion threw various kicks, from roundhouse kicks to low kicks. He hopes to land them against his Thai opponent on fight night.

The Japanese superstar was fresh from signing his exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship last month. Besides Sitthichai, Masaaki could potentially see himself fighting other divisional contenders like Marat Grigorian, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

Masaaki Noiri continues to tease fight fans with training clips before his highly anticipated ONE debut

Even before he takes his talent to the global stage, Masaaki continues to tease the fans with his incredible training clips. In a separate video, he was seen sharpening his combinations on the pad by throwing multiple punches, knee strikes, and kicks. If Masaaki successfully secures the win, he could land a spot in the top five rankings.

The 31-year-old athlete wants to prove that he deserves a roster spot in the best striking organization in the world right now, especially after Sitthichai's recent statement about being determined to get the victory against him.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.