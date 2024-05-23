"I will do my best" - Sitthichai hopes to 'entertain' the fans in blockbuster kickboxing duel vs Masaaki Noiri

Sitthichai is looking to put on a show when he returns at ONE 167 in one of the night's most anticipated bouts. The entire card that is heading to the Impact Arena has fight of the night contests or bonus winners written all over it.

However, what makes this contest stand out in particular is the arrival of a new addition to one of the very best divisions in the promotion.

Japanese star Masaaki Noiri is looking to insert himself right at the top of the ONE featherweight kickboxing division on his highly anticipated debut.

To do that, he will need to defeat the Thai veteran who has faced off with the who's who of contenders in this division.

The Sitsongpeenong fighter is looking forward to getting back in there in search of a bounce back win but he also hopes to entertain the fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sitthichai didn't give a fight prediction, but he did say that as always, he's coming to electrify the building:

"I can't tell you how this fight will end. It depends on what happens in the ring, but I will do my best to entertain our fans."

Sitthichai is the perfect test for a debuting Masaaki Noiri

Sitthichai will tell you himself that there are no easy fights in this division, just take a look at his record in the promotion.

Whilst he has some great wins to his name both before and during his tenure in ONE Championship, the Thai striker has also fallen short against some of the very best in the world, like the two title holders in this division.

Both Chingiz Allazov and Superbon have gotten the better of him in the past but that is why he is a perfect first test for Masaaki Noiri to see exactly where he fits in amongst this talent stacked weight class.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.