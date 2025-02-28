"I had nothing to lose" - Superlek reflects on iconic victory over rival Rodtang two years ago

The catchweight Muay Thai battle between striking superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September 2023 that headlined ONE Friday Fights 34 was one of the most anticipated matches in the modern era of the art of eight limbs.

Superlek missed weight for the flyweight scrap, but the match still went through after they agreed to a catchweight. Eventually, 'The Kicking Machine' scored a win over Rodtang via unanimous decision.

During his recent appearance on Nickynachat's YouTube channel, he narrated how he decided to accept the consequences of his missed weight, including a pay cut from his purse.

According to the reigning two-sport and two-division world champion, he was too eager to make the bout happen by explaining:

"Yes, the weight. At the point, I had nothing to lose. I just wanted to fight so that people could watch."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

Since that victory against his fellow Thai superstar, Superlek has extended his win streak to 11. During this stretch, he added Takeru Segawa, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Now, he is scheduled to face Nabil Anane for a unification match of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Superlek admits that kicking also inflicts damage from his end, not just to his opponents

The 29-year-old sensation may have earned the reputation of being one of the most savage kickers in all of combat sports, but he admits that it also takes a toll on him, especially when he hits the bone of his opponents.

Superlek revealed this during the same interview with Nickynachat by saying:

"Yes, when it's bone hitting bone, it hurts. But it also depends on how you kick."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

