“I one hundred percent won’t say no” - Nico Carrillo open to transitioning from Muay Thai to MMA

With a fresh start in featherweight, 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is feeling better than ever - and already thinking about what might come next. He's not rushing things, but the idea has been planted.

Carrillo has been tearing through ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai scene. Soon he'll be going through the featherweights as well, and once he's done ticking all the boxes, there's a good chance he'll be dipping his toes into something new.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Carrillo said:

"I won’t be fully satisfied until I’ve done everything in Muay Thai. But after that, I’d look at it to see what my options are. But I one hundred percent won’t say no."

Not to say that MMA is right around the corner, but it's not far from the realm of possibility either. If the opportunity feels right, then he'll be there.

Check out the full interview below:

“It does feel like a new beginning” - Nico Carrillo ready to start fresh in first foray into the featherweight Muay Thai division

Unsurprisingly, moving up to featherweight has made everything feel brand new to Nico Carrillo.

No more trying to survive camp while running on fumes. No more being miserable just to make weight. At featherweight, Carrillo is eating right, energized enough to train harder and recover faster, and even learning more along the way:

"It does feel like a new beginning. I’ve been enjoying this a lot more. I’ve not had to be in a calorie deficit for weeks on end so I’ve been able to eat more and learn more. I’ve actually been able to get better."

Carrillo will be making his featherweight debut on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30. Fans in Canada and North America can stream it live for free with an active Prime Video subscription.

