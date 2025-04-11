“I plan to make the next one faster” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee says fans have only seen glimpses of his true potential

At ONE 172, we saw 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee collect his third submission finish in three fights. You stand alongside the best of the best when you sign with ONE Championship, but at this point, the 19-year-old prodigy is making competing with the best of the best look a little too easy.
The youngest child of the Lee fighting family has been on a roll since making his debut last year, wrapping up every opponent across him like it's just another day at the gym. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Lee says we've only seen bits of what he's really capable of.
In the post-fight interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, Lee promises to show fight fans an even faster finish.
"Thank you to all my fans who tuned in and watched the fight. I know it was pretty quick, but I plan to make the next one faster."
Blink, and you might miss it.
Watch the full interview below:
“Just taking it one fight at a time” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee hoping for a quick turnaround after making it look easy at ONE 172
For someone who has been steamrolling his way through the division, Adrian Lee is keeping things chill. No rush, just staying at the top of his game and listening to the people who have guided him this far.
"I’m always ready and willing to fight whoever gets put in my way, so whatever my coaches say is next is next. I’m planning on gettting out there real soon."
"I’m definitely just taking it one fight at a time and whenever my coaches says I’m ready, I’m ready."
Adrian has shown that he's more than just his last name. And with every performance, he's starting to carve out a name for himself, separate from the legacy that surrounds him.
