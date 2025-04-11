“I plan to make the next one faster” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee says fans have only seen glimpses of his true potential

At ONE 172, we saw 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee collect his third submission finish in three fights. You stand alongside the best of the best when you sign with ONE Championship, but at this point, the 19-year-old prodigy is making competing with the best of the best look a little too easy.

Ad

The youngest child of the Lee fighting family has been on a roll since making his debut last year, wrapping up every opponent across him like it's just another day at the gym. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Lee says we've only seen bits of what he's really capable of.

In the post-fight interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, Lee promises to show fight fans an even faster finish.

"Thank you to all my fans who tuned in and watched the fight. I know it was pretty quick, but I plan to make the next one faster."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Blink, and you might miss it.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“Just taking it one fight at a time” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee hoping for a quick turnaround after making it look easy at ONE 172

For someone who has been steamrolling his way through the division, Adrian Lee is keeping things chill. No rush, just staying at the top of his game and listening to the people who have guided him this far.

Ad

"I’m always ready and willing to fight whoever gets put in my way, so whatever my coaches say is next is next. I’m planning on gettting out there real soon."

"I’m definitely just taking it one fight at a time and whenever my coaches says I’m ready, I’m ready."

Ad

Adrian has shown that he's more than just his last name. And with every performance, he's starting to carve out a name for himself, separate from the legacy that surrounds him.

Watch Adrian Lee in action at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.