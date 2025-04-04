“Just taking it one fight at a time” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee hoping for a quick turnaround after making it look easy at ONE 172

Mixed martial arts rising lightweight star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States wants back inside the ONE Circle as soon as possible.

Ad

The 19-year-old Mililani, Hawaii resident is fresh off another first-round finish over previously unbeaten Japanese fighter Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last month, where he railed off an impressive anaconda choke submission.

After the fight, Lee caught up with Nick Atkin from Bangkok Post to talk about potentially returning again this year.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Prodigy Training Center representative said:

"I’m always ready and willing to fight whoever gets put in my way, so whatever my coaches say is next is next. I’m planning on gettting out there real soon."

Lee added:

"I’m definitely just taking it one fight at a time and whenever my coaches says I’m ready, I’m ready."

Ad

Lee is one of the most promising young MMA talents in the world, and at a perfect 3-0 right now in his ONE Championship tenure, 'The Phenom' has a bright future ahead of him.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a replay of all the action on-demand.

Ad

Adrian Lee honored to compete in legendary Japanese stadium: "It was amazing!"

After a quick submission victory over hometown bet Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 late last month, 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee thanked the partisan Japanese crowd at legendary Saitama Super Arena.

He said in his post-fight interview with Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson:

"It was amazing! That was amazing! I’m so grateful and happy that I got to compete here in Saitama, Japan. I love you guys so much!"

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.