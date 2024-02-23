“I am here to please the fans” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani ready to put on a show in Qatar boxing showdown with Mehdi Zatout 

34-year-old Saudi Arabian boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani can’t wait to step into the world’s largest martial arts organization and send his hometown crowd into a frenzy. Al-Qahtani is set to make his ONE Championship debut next weekend, at the promotion’s historic return to the Middle East with ONE 166: Qatar.

Al-Qahtani is scheduled to face multi-sport veteran ‘Diamond Heart’ Mehdi Zatout in a catchweight boxing contest at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Al-Qahtani says he’s excited to give back to his fans and put on a good show.

The 34-year-old said:

“It means a lot to represent the region. It feels like the entire region’s weight is on my shoulders. I am just here to please the fans. That’s my main aspiration. I’m a prizefighter, I want the fans to enjoy what they see, so I need to give back to the sport.“

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani has nothing but respect for Mehdi Zatout: “He’s done great things for the sport”

With just a little over a week before the two trade leather on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani says he holds ‘Diamond Heart’ Mehdi Zatout in high regard. In fact, there’s nothing but respect between the two heading into their highly anticipated matchup.

Al-Qahtani told ONE Championship:

“Mehdi Zatout is an excellent martial artist. He’s achieved a lot of good things in martial arts and Muay Thai. He’s done great things for the sport.”

Needless to say, this bout is going to be an exciting one for the fans, and a fight that you won’t want to miss.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.