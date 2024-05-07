"I have to prepare a long way" - Wei Rui says challenging Jonathan Haggerty for gold "is not an easy thing to do"

Chinese kickboxing sensation Wei Rui does not want to bite oof more than he can chew after opening his ONE Championship account with a win at ONE Fight Night 22. The multi-time K-1 world champion overcame a spirited challenge from Hiroki Akimoto last Friday, May 3, with a result that left many in doubt.

While he would be game for a chance to erase any questions in a rematch, the debut victory for one of the most decorated strikers from China also positions him on a collision course with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

After tasting more or less what he can expect on the global stage of ONE Championship, Wei Rui knows he must buck up if he does go on to challenge the two-sport king someday.

Speaking at the post-event press conference, the sanda specialist offered:

"Challenging the champion, of course, is not an easy thing to do. I have to prepare a long way, and I think, in the next stage, I will focus on my training."

Watch the press conference here:

Chatri Sityodtong calls for a rematch between Wei Rui and Hiroki Akimoto

Like many, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants to see Wei Rui and Hiroki Akimoto run it back.

Wei Rui appeared to be tailgating the former bantamweight kickboxing king on the scorecards until the dying seconds of their contest. However, when the result was announced, all three judges at ringside awarded him the unanimous decision win.

For his part, the Chinese debutant did catch Akimoto with a couple of usual combinations that earned him the moniker 'Demon Blade'.

But in the eyes of most fans, the No.1-ranked contender's output and pressure seemed to have guaranteed him a return to winning ways.

Speaking on their bantamweight kickboxing duel after ONE Fight Night 22, Sityodtong told Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin:

"It was a super close fight, but I thought Akimoto won. I would love to do a rematch."