"I have prepared counters for every move" - Rodtang confident he can outfox 'tricky' Takeru in kickboxing super fight

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is covering all bases in his fight camp against former multiple-time K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa on March 23 for the headliner of the ONE 172 card.

Ad

Rodtang is scheduled to face Takeru inside the Saitama Super Arena, and ahead of their flyweight kickboxing super fight, the Thai superstar revealed that aside from his usual training regimen, he has been studying his Japanese opponent on film.

He shared this during the open workout of the event, where he stated:

"Every day after training, I study him hard. His style is tricky. I have prepared counters for every move I can see. I am very well prepared."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the ONE 172 open workout here:

Ad

'The Iron Man' is not only looking to finally settle his highly anticipated clash with 'The Natural Born Crusher,' but he is also looking to remain undefeated in kickboxing matches under the world's largest martial arts organization. Rodtang has swept his matches under the kickboxing rules.

Rodtang acknowledges the hard challenge that Takeru will present during their megafight at ONE 172

Although he's confident about his chances against the Team Vasileus representative, the Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete is also wary of Takeru's unusual and unique fighting style, which could be a problem for him on fight night.

Ad

The 27-year-old striking savage explained this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship:

"Takeru is a true Japanese superstar. He has a unique kickboxing style. This guy has dangerous weapons. He's also very fast and has a lot of unorthodox moves. I often do homework with my trainers. We are trying to develop countermeasures for his game."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.