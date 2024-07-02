“I prepared for him just like I did for all my other opponents” - Alibeg Rasulov says it’s just another day at the office vs Ok Rae Yoon

Undefeated fighter Alibeg Rasulov is all business heading into his ONE Championship debut this week against former lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon, leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

The 31-year-old Turkish fighter will vie for the interim lightweight MMA world title against Ok in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a pre-fight interview with the promotion, Rasulov, one of the blue-chip recruits of the ONE this year, shared that his preparation for his upcoming debut with his team is very much business-like, no different from his previous fights.

Trending

The Hyperion Fighters standout said:

"No, I prepared for him just like I did for all my other opponents. My coach Sukhrab and my sparring partner Gadzhi Omargadzhiev will be in my corner. They will give me advice on how to fight and help me recover between rounds."

Alibeg Rasulov is undefeated in 13 professional fights to date, six coming by knockout. His most recent win was last December.

Ok, meanwhile, is back in ONE action more than a year since his last fight in May 2023 in the United States, where he defeated American Lowen Tynanes by unanimous decision.

Ok Rae Yoon out to deal Alibeg Rasulov first pro career defeat

South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon is looking to deal streaking Alibeg Rasulov his first professional career defeat when they collide for the interim lightweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5 in Thaialnd.

The former divisional king made his intentions known in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the marquee showdown, saying:

"Alibeg has never tasted defeat at the professional level before. Coming up with a game plan, a solution to defeating this man, that is what excites me. I believe that the way I develop and enact this game plan will determine the outcome of the fight."

Ok is looking to get a win over Alibeg Rasulov to claim the interim belt and get a unification title bout after against currently on a break champion Christian Lee, who took the belt from him in August 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback