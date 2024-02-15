"I have prepared some weapons" – Saemapetch confident he has the perfect tools to overcome "big boy" Mohamed Younes Rabah

Saemapetch Fairtex is using his past defeat to Mohamed Younes Rabah as a motivational tool when they run it back at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate and No.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender is eager to avenge his first-round KO loss to the Algerian striker, and he’s willing to throw everything out of the Muay Thai textbook to guarantee a victory inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After all, the 29-year-old is no stranger to facing different breed of strikers. With almost 150 fights under his belt, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative is just another hurdle like the many he has faced in the past.

“This isn't my first time fighting an opponent bigger than me. In this fight, I have prepared some weapons specifically to use against the big boy,” he told ONE Championship.

Finding a hole within Rabah’s inch-perfect defensive unit is a tall order, though.

The Pattaya-based star has taken out the who’s who of the bantamweight division with relative ease throughout his professional resume. And a pristine 14-0 record only goes on to prove what he brings to the table.

However, Saemapetch isn’t going to put all his eggs in one basket and focus on the Algerian’s strengths.

The ONE veteran wants to be at the best of his abilities on fight night, gain revenge, and work his way up the ranked list before staking a claim for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, which will be on the line in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

What should Saemapetch do differently in his rematch vs. Rabah?

Based on their war at ONE Fight Night 17 in December last year, where Rabah tailored a first-round knockout, Saemapetch must ensure he doesn’t step on the gas pedal while leaving his defense open.

That was one of the mistakes that led to his eventual downfall when they met inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' almost three months back.

The Thai megastar should probably bait the Algerian with some alternating combinations, close the distance, and find a way to land his lethal left hand wherever or whenever an opportunity arises.

ONE Fight Night 19 will be free to watch for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, February 16.