“I have a pretty impressive toolbox” - Akbar Abdullaev says he can always rely on his underrated wrestling during his fights

Akbar Abdullaev may have been sending people to the shadow realm with his terrifying power, but he isn't one to shy away from using his grappling if he wants to. The Kyrgyz knockout machine showed a glimpse of his versatility when he faced the equally terrifying Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

While many expected Abdullaev to go blasting in the opening bell, 'Bakal' did the complete opposite and relied on his grappling throughout the first round.

Abdullaev ultimately knocked Amir out in the second round, but the story of the fight was his display of his then-unknown grappling.

In his post-fight interview, Abdullaev said he could always rely on his grappling to control his opponents and change the fight's tempo if he wanted to.

"I cannot say that I'm the best wrestler, because wrestling is complicated, it's like there are takedowns, there's Judo. So there are so many good grapplers as well, so I cannot say that I'm the best wrestler, but at the same time I have a pretty impressive toolbox," said Akbar Abdullaev.

The play-by-play recap of Akbar Abdullaev's stunning knockout of Halil Amir

Although he immediately displayed his knockout power in his first two matches, which lasted a combined one minute and 25 seconds, Akbar Abdullaev showed surprising patience when he took on Amir in Bangkok.

Abdullaev was content with taking Amir down to the ground and controlling the Turkish star with his passes and scrambles.

Things looked similar in the second when Abdullaev tried to pin Amir near the corner, but things went sideways when 'No Mercy' escaped and pushed himself off Abdullaev.

Despite Amir's distance, Abdullaev caught him with a blinding left hook that immediately shut his lights out 2:52 into the second round.

Abdullaev is now at 3-0 in ONE Championship and 11-0 overall, with all three of his wins coming via knockout.

'Bakal' also earned a cool $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.