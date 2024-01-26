“I could probably do 400 to 500” – Sage Northcutt says he can easily smash hundreds of push-ups in one go

Even through the difficult periods in his career when there looked to be no light at the end of the tunnel, the commitment of Sage Northcutt couldn’t be called into question.

His return date was consistently being pushed back, due to a couple of injuries, but through it all, ‘Super’ Sage hung on to his discipline whilst striving to constantly get better.

When Northcutt arrived on the global stage and announced himself as one to watch all those years ago, his super hero-like physique was a big part of the draw. No amount of time off could take Northcutt’s incredible athleticism away from him.

With his comeback win over Ahmed Mujtaba already in the past, he is now ready to make another statement when he faces Shinya Aoki at ONE 165.

Heading into the fight, Northcutt was asked about the limits of his athleticism during an interview with Spinning Backfist.

He revealed that under the right conditions, he can do push-ups all day if you let him. He said:

“Oh man, easy. A couple hundred for sure. Maybe if I was rested without training for the day, had a good meal, maybe if I had some ramen or something, I bet you I could probably do 400 to 500.”

Watch the full interview below:

The athleticism of Sage Northcutt will be crucial at ONE 165

The speed and power of Sage Northcutt will be two of his biggest advantages in his return at ONE 165 this weekend.

His opponent, MMA pioneer and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki, massively outweighs him when it comes to experience at the highest level.

Where Sage Northcutt will hold an advantage is in the physical attributes that he holds over his veteran opponent at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this Sunday.

Keeping the fight standing where he can look to use his Karate background and explosiveness will be key to getting his hand raised for the second time in a row since returning from his four year hiatus.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.