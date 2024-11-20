"I put my hats off to him" - Jarred Brooks commends rival Joshua Pacio's professionalism in always making weight

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks praised Filipino rival and reigning 125-pound MMA king Joshua Pacio for never having failed ONE Championship's stringent pre-fight tests.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, 'The Monkey God' spoke about Pacio's professionalism while also taking shots at his former opponents:

"I've had three people from ONE Championship who did not [make] weight or hydration - Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and Gustavo Balart. I didn't take any of their purses because I already knew what was going to happen - I'm going to end their careers."

He continued:

"But at the end of the day, hats off to Josh. Joshua Pacio is a huge 125-pounder, and that guy makes weight and hydration like a champion every single time. I put my hats off to him."

Watch the entire interview:

Brooks' response came after being asked whether he would still be open to fighting Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6 at a catchweight if 'Lightning' misses any of the pre-fight tests due to it being a short-notice fight.

His bout with McLaren inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will also mark his first foray into the 135-pound flyweight MMA division.

Jarred Brooks shares his thoughts on flyweight MMA debut

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, Jarred Brooks declared that he feels no pressure having his flyweight MMA debut happen against the battle-hardened Reece McLaren.

Brooks said:

"To be honest, I don't feel any pressure. There's no feelings when you go in there. And I might feel all these feelings right now, yeah, but there are no feelings when you go in there anyway, so why think about them?"

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

