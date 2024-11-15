Reece McLaren welcomes Jarred Brooks to the flyweight MMA division at ONE Fight Night 26

A lot of questions will be answered when fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren welcomes interim strawweight MMA kingpin Jarred Brooks to the 135-pound division.

This can't-miss three-round battle has been added to the talent-stacked ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video event, happening on Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Emerging victorious in three of his last four bouts, McLaren has certainly made a case to vie for the flyweight MMA world title vacated by Demetrious Johnson earlier this year.

The Aussie veteran boasts one of the most dangerous ground games in the division, which is now complemented by a much-improved striking repertoire.

'Lightning' showcased his well-rounded abilities in his split-decision victory against Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 last May. But to clinch that elusive world title shot, McLaren must first get past a pocket-rocket warrior who has sights on two-weight supremacy.

With his strawweight MMA world title unification bout with Joshua Pacio currently on the backburner due to the champion's injury, Brooks is looking for bigger challenges at the moment.

'The Monkey God' has wreaked havoc in the strawweight MMA ranks and is coming off a one-round submission win over Gustavo Balart for the interim crown.

The outspoken American has never been afraid to walk the talk and he'll look to disrupt the flyweight division with a big win over one of its mainstays.

ONE Fight Night 26 is a martial arts fans' delight across multiple combat sports

The biggest storyline of ONE Fight Night 26 is the return of Christian Lee, who will defend his lightweight MMA crown against Alibeg Rasulov in the main event.

Other confirmed MMA bouts include flyweights Yuya Wakamatsu taking on Gilbert Nakatani, and a featherweight MMA showdown between Halil Amir and Shamil Gasanov.

Meanwhile, atomweight submission grappling queen Mayssa Bastos will run it back with Danielle Kelly. An all-grappling affair between Shinya Aoki and Cole Abate is also slated to go down.

Of course, the best strikers in Muay Thai and kickboxing will also compete, with the likes of Nabil Anane, Petchtanong Petchfergus, Jonathan Di Bella, and Denis Puric, among others, set to make appearances.

