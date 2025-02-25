“I put my heart in there” - Bibiano Fernandes says he left it all on the line throughout his illustrious career

Bibiano Fernandes always fought every fight like it was his last.

At ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, the 44-year-old Brazilian icon made his final walk to the circle against his archnemesis Kevin Belingon in a three-round bantamweight MMA contest.

The promotion's winningest bantamweight MMA world champion of all time certainly left it all on the line in his swansong and made sure to get his hand raised before leaving the sport.

'The Flash' weathered some early adversity from 'The Silencer', but still came away with the razor-close split decision nod.

Speaking during the ONE 171: Qatar post-event press conference, Bibiano Fernandes graciously said he wouldn't have reached the pinnacle of the sport without those who supported him along the way:

"That division I had, I helped build that division. I did. I understand the game, I keep going. And every time I fight, I put my heart in there. I only go fight. Thank you Chatri, thank you ONE Championship."

The Flash Academy Martial Arts founder continued:

"Thank you, everyone, [every] person that works in ONE Championship from the bottom to the top. Thank you everybody. Thank you to you guys. Thank you for all the support I had throughout my career. Thank you."

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong says Bibiano Fernandes could have a new role with ONE

While his fighting days are now over, Bibiano Fernandes still has a lot to give, especially to the home of martial arts.

During the ONE 171 post-event presser, Chatri Sityodtong hinted that the Brazilian legend will continue to work with ONE in a different capacity.

The ONE Chairman and CEO shared:

"Let's see what happens. Stay tuned. But of course, Bibiano is a legend. He helped build ONE Championship, and I see him. We'll be working together to push forward martial arts for a long time to come, and creating superheroes around the world."

Watch the full ONE 171 post-event presser:

