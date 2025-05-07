“I am quite sure he would have done it” - Superbon knew Nong-O was going to get his vindication against tormentor Kongthoranee

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand knew in his heart that close friend and former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama would get the much-needed victory last weekend.

Nong-O delivered a vintage performance, defeating no.3-ranked ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Afterward, Superbon spoke to reporters at the venue and gave his thoughts on Nong-O's performance.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"In the first round, I think Nong-O did well. I am quite sure he would have done it based on our training."

Judging by his statement, it appears Superbon had full confidence in Nong-O's ability to defeat Kongthoranee, who had shocked the legend earlier this year.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, May 3rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Superbon?

Superbon is hard at work and back in training, preparing for what is expected to be his return this year to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

There is no other man on deck for Superbon other than ONE interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

Noiri captured interim gold earlier this year at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at home in Japan, and effectively set up the inevitable world title unification bout with Superbon.

That being said, fans simply cannot wait for Superbon and Masaaki Noiri to finally lock horns in ONE Championship.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon's next fight.

