"I am ready for anyone" - Kongthoranee fired up to add more scalps to his resume after upsetting Thai icon Nong-O

Current number four-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earned the biggest win of his career when he defeated the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama during the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Thai eked out a close split decision nod from the judges to extend his current win streak to three and maintain his place in the upper echelon of the weight class.

Following this triumph, the 28-year-old's confidence was significantly boosted, and he felt that he could take anyone that ONE Championship could pit against him.

Kongthoranee mentioned this during the ONE Fight Night 28 post-event press conference by saying:

"I will leave it up to ONE Championship because I am ready for anyone."

This latest win has also improved his record to 11 wins and two losses under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Kongthoranee was confident of win against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28 after contest went the distance

The Sor Sommai-affiliated athlete didn't walk away with an easy win over the Thai legend because they went all-out throughout the three rounds of action, and they brought their A-game.

However, Kongthoranee felt confident that the announcer will have declared his name as the victor because he believed that his striking was more effective throughout the contest by landing more significant strikes over Nong-O.

The Thai mentioned this during the same post-event conference of ONE Fight Night 28. He said:

"I was pretty confident before my name was announced because I felt like my weapons, and my striking was sharper and more accurate."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 via the free event replay.

