"I am ready to return" - Cris Cyborg blasts Donn Davis for making her only champion yet to be booked since PFL-Bellator merger

Cris Cyborg recently put Donn Davis on blast for making her the only Bellator champion yet to be booked for a bout since the promotion was acquired by the PFL.

Davis recently announced that the promotion will now be available on MAX for fans in the United States. Cyborg appears to be at odds with her new bosses as she voiced her displeasure for being absent from recent and upcoming cards despite accepting fights.

The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion took advantage of the announcement and expressed her frustration in the comment section. She said she is eager to fight and noted that she has been left out of the PFL's plans. She wrote:

"Hoping this means I can get an MMA fight booked?! Every @BellatorMMA champion has either fought, or is currently scheduled for a fight since the @PFLMMA merger except me...even the vacant LHW division have fights scheduled. I am ready to return to MMA. I have not fought since Oct. 2023."

Cris Cyborg's tweet responding to Davis' announcement [Image courtesy: @criscyborg - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Cyborg's complaint will result in Davis and the PFL-Bellator matchmakers to book her a fight as soon as possible.

Cris Cyborg claims she accepted a bout for PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia

It appears as though Cris Cyborg's complaint regarding her activity since Bellator was acquired by the PFL dates back to the recent champions vs. champions event in Saudi Arabia.

The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion tweeted that she had agreed to compete at the historic event but was never sent a formal contract. She mentioned that she agreed to it despite the event cutting close to her boxing bout.

Cyborg wrote:

"I accepted [a fight against] Kayla Harrison for Feb.24th. Not sure why the contract didn't arrive...I was told the fight was happening in Saudi Arabia. Even though I would have fought boxing 30 days before I still accepted."

Cris Cyborg's tweet regarding proposed PFL vs. Bellator bout [Image courtesy: @criscyborg - X]