Bellator finds new home on Max with upcoming events after Warner Bros. Discovery deal

Max will be the home of Bellator MMA content moving forward.

Late last year, the PFL bought the Scott Coker-led company. However, they didn't plan to shut the promotion down. Instead, Donn Davis laid out a plan where both MMA companies continue to exist as separate entities.

One issue with the purchase was that Showtime Sports was looking to get out of the combat sports game. Last year, they dropped all MMA and boxing content from their service. Meaning, that Bellator had no home moving forward.

Davis promised to have information on the brand's future after their cross-promoted card with the PFL. The event went down last month in Saudi Arabia, and the company formerly led by Coker largely dominated. Well, save for the main event, where Renan Ferreira destroyed Ryan Bader, scoring a knockout win.

To Davis' credit, he's come through with news. Earlier today, he announced that Max will be the home of the MMA company moving forward. Not only will they stream their upcoming events, but the streaming service will also have their entire library of content. That's over 300 events that will be available to stream.

Expand Tweet

However, there's also another side to this deal as well. While the company's back catalog, as well as new fights, will stream on Max, they will also work to create shoulder programming for TruTV.

When is Bellator's next event? Full 2024 schedule revealed

Fans now know where Bellator will be streaming, but also what events to look forward to.

Before today, there was only a single event on the promotion's calendar. That event is set to go down this Friday in Belfast, Ireland. The card features the likes of Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore and Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy.

Expand Tweet

Fans will now be able to catch that action on Max, as the company announced earlier today. However, Bellator also revealed its entire 2024 schedule in a press release as well.

On May 17, they will return to Paris with a fight card yet to be announced. Just one month later, they will return to Dublin's 3Arena on June 22. Over the last few years, Ireland has become quite the home away from home for Bellator.

Expand Tweet

After that, they will have events in San Diego and London on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, respectively. They will wrap up with a show in Chicago on Oct. 12 and another show in Paris on Nov. 16. There is also an event slated for Dec. 31, but the location hasn't been announced.