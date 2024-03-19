"Not going to be caught off guard" - Ex-UFC star Corey Anderson opens up about third Bellator light heavyweight title shot, outlines future plans

Corey Anderson recently opened up about his upcoming Bellator Champions Series: Belfast main event bout against Karl Moore, which will see the promotion crown a new light heavyweight champion.

The bout was booked for the light heavyweight championship after former champion Vadim Nemkov vacated his title in favor of a move up to heavyweight. It will mark the ex-UFC star's third title shot after his previous attempts against Nemkov were unsuccessful, as their first fight was ruled a no-contest, and Nemkov took home the decision win the second time around.

While speaking with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Anderson discussed fighting for the vacant light heavyweight championship and said that he believes he will be successful this time around. He mentioned that he is fully prepared for every situation and will ensure that the Belfast native doesn't pull off an upset with his home crowd fully supporting him. He said:

"I've been in the [fight] game for 10 years, in the big time. UFC and Bellator for 10 years...No matter what Karl Moore throws, I'm one hundred percent sure I've got the answer for it. I'm ready. I'm not going to be caught off guard." [h/t MMA Junkie]

In addition, 'Overtime' expressed interest in avenging his loss to Nemkov should their paths cross again and outlined his future plans should he be successful in capturing the belt. He said:

"If they [Bellator] give me the opportunity to go up to heavyweight and fight [Vadim] Nemkov, one hundred percent. Let's go." [h/t MMA Junkie]

It will be interesting to see whether Anderson will be able to win the Bellator light heavyweight championship in his third attempt and whether the PFL-Bellator matchmakers would immediately book a trilogy between 'Overtime' and Nemkov.

Tweet regarding Bellator Champions Series: Belfast [Image courtesy: @BellatorMMA - X]

Karl Moore promises that Corey Anderson will be in for tough fight at Bellator Champions Series: Belfast

Karl Moore will have an incredible opportunity as he fights Corey Anderson for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight championship in his hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In a video uploaded to Bellator's X account, Moore promised that the former UFC light heavyweight will be in for a long night and believes that he won't be doubted after his performance. He said:

"Just doubt me one more time. I'm going to be a serious problem for Corey Anderson...He's not going to break me. I'm going to be there for 25-minutes in his face giving him hell. Win, lose, or draw, Corey Anderson knows he's going to be in for a tough fight."

