PFL vs. Bellator results: Ryan Bader's KO loss, Johnny Eblen's razor-close split decision win, and other top highlights 

The historic PFL vs. Bellator card wrapped up after Renan Ferreira's devastating knockout win over Ryan Bader. The event took place on Feb. 24, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and super fights between Bellator and PFL champions were the highlight of the event.

Bellator fighters dominated the main card up until the main event showdown between Fereira and Bader. AJ McKee, Vadim Nemkov, and Jason Jackson scored impressive finishes. Meanwhile, Yoel Romero and Johnny Eblen emerged victoriously on the judges' scorecards.

Ryan Bader vs. Renan Ferreira

Ryan Bader assumed the center of the cage. But a right hand from Renan Ferreira in response to Bader's jab knocked him down quickly and the referee stepped in to save the former Bellator heavyweight champion from unnecessary punishment.

Expand Tweet

Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay

Undefeated Johnny Eblen displayed superior grappling and submission attempts en route to a split decision victory over Impa Kasanganay in the middleweight co-main event.

Expand Tweet

However, it was Kasanganay who was dangerously close to getting a finish in the early second round.

Expand Tweet

Jason Jackson vs. Ray Cooper III

Jason Jackson shut down Ray Cooper's movement with a sustained leg-kicking attack and also dominated the fight on the ground. A hard leg kick in early round two dropped Cooper and Jackson put a conclusive end to the lopsided bout with follow-up strikes on the ground.

Expand Tweet

Vadim Nemkov vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov looked sharp in the heavyweight bout against Bruno Cappelozza and outstruck him in the first round. A takedown in round two led to an arm triangle choke and Cappelozza passed out, losing the fight via technical submission.

Expand Tweet

Yoel Romero vs. Thiago Santos

Yoel Romero and Thiago Santos have both produced several knockouts and back-and-forth wars in their MMA careers. However, the fight was largely an uneventful affair that Romero won with effective leg kicks.

Expand Tweet

AJ McKee vs. Clay Collard

AJ McKee seemed to be outclassing Clay Collard on the feet and took the fight to the ground quickly and after transitioning through a few submission attempts, he got the victory by a triangle armbar.

Expand Tweet

Main Card

Heavyweight - Renan Ferreira def. Ryan Bader via TKO (R1, 0:21) (PFL champion vs. Bellator champion)

Middleweight - Johnny Eblen def. Impa Kasanganay via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29) (PFL champion vs. Bellator champion)

Catchweight (182 pounds) - Jason Jackson def. Ray Cooper III via TKO (R2, 0:23)

Heavyweight - Vadim Nemkov def. Bruno Cappelozza via technical submission (Arm triangle choke) (R2, 2:23)

Light Heavyweight - Yoel Romero def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Lightweight - AJ McKee def. Clay Collard via submission (Triangle armbar) (R1, 1:10)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight - Aaron Pico def. Henry Corrales via TKO (R1, 4:53)

Lightweight - Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio via split decision (30-27 X 3)

Women's Super Lightweight - Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Featherweight - Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondala Rao via TKO (R3, 0:23)

Flyweight - Malek Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)