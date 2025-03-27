“I am ready to take my belt back” - Rodtang eager to reclaim what’s his after demolishing Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang was stripped of the title of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he missed weight at ONE 169. But while he lost his belt on the scale, he might’ve just punched his way back into title talks.

The Thai superstar reminded everyone exactly who he is at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, delivering a first-round knockout that had the crowd at Saitama Super Arena going wild.

Takeru came in as one of Japan’s most beloved strikers, but that didn't matter to Rodtang. One perfectly timed left hook was all it took to have Takeru wide-eyed, wondering where he was. In the in-ring interview, Rodtang made it known that he's on his way to take the belt back:

"I know there are a lot of critics about my last performances who talk a lot about the way I fight, the way I make hydration and make weight, and I lost my belt on the scale. But that’s okay. I put everything I have in each and every fight. And now, I am ready to take my belt back."

“I just woke up from a bad dream” - Rodtang feels vindicated from past mistakes after emphatic knockout win over Takeru

Rodtang's ONE 172 outing with Takeru ended with a knockout worthy of the highlight reel. But more than just another win, this one felt like a reset for the Thai legend.

"It feels like I just woke up from a bad dream," he said. "In the two past fights, I've been missing my weight, and I lost something that I cherish, that I love the most, my Muay Thai belt. I have to fight the criticism."

Armed with the expertise of his new nutritionist, Rodtang has taken a smarter approach to weight butting. And now, with his fire reignited and momentum back on his side, he's made it clear that he wants his belt back. This time, he's ready to earn it inside the ring.

