  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I have realized what it means to fight” - Yuya Wakamatsu bringing a stronger mindset in rematch with tormentor Adriano Moraes

“I have realized what it means to fight” - Yuya Wakamatsu bringing a stronger mindset in rematch with tormentor Adriano Moraes

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 17, 2025 08:08 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu and Adriano Moraes - Photo by ONE Championship
Yuya Wakamatsu and Adriano Moraes - Photo by ONE Championship

Yuya Wakamatsu will go for the gold in his next fight, as he looks to hand Brazilian archnemesis Adriano Moraes a taste of his own medicine in their highly anticipated rematch next weekend.

Ad

Wakamatsu and Moraes are ready to run back their epic rivalry for a chance to win the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title. And 'Little Piranha' says he's coming into this showdown in the right frame of mind.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent pre-fight interview, Wakamatsu addressed the upcoming fight with Moraes and what's going on in his head for this matchup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Little Piranha' said:

"The difference between where I was three years ago and where I am now is, I have realized what it means to fight, or what’s the purpose of life."

Wakamatsu added:

"I realized that it is not just being strong, but also overcoming my own weakness, as I have done every single day in the past three years."
Ad

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see these two go at it once again, and for a new ONE flyweight MMA world champion to be crowned.

Yuya Wakamatsu challenges Adriano Moraes for vacant gold at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu is ready to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a ONE world champion when he takes on Adriano Moraes of Brazil for the vacant flyweight MMA gold at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी