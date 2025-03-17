“I have realized what it means to fight” - Yuya Wakamatsu bringing a stronger mindset in rematch with tormentor Adriano Moraes

Yuya Wakamatsu will go for the gold in his next fight, as he looks to hand Brazilian archnemesis Adriano Moraes a taste of his own medicine in their highly anticipated rematch next weekend.

Wakamatsu and Moraes are ready to run back their epic rivalry for a chance to win the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title. And 'Little Piranha' says he's coming into this showdown in the right frame of mind.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent pre-fight interview, Wakamatsu addressed the upcoming fight with Moraes and what's going on in his head for this matchup.

'Little Piranha' said:

"The difference between where I was three years ago and where I am now is, I have realized what it means to fight, or what’s the purpose of life."

Wakamatsu added:

"I realized that it is not just being strong, but also overcoming my own weakness, as I have done every single day in the past three years."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see these two go at it once again, and for a new ONE flyweight MMA world champion to be crowned.

Yuya Wakamatsu challenges Adriano Moraes for vacant gold at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu is ready to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a ONE world champion when he takes on Adriano Moraes of Brazil for the vacant flyweight MMA gold at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

