“I really have to get it to the ground” – Denice Zamboanga gets candid about her path to victory vs striking superstar Stamp

Second-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines knows exactly what she has to do when she is locked in the Circle with Stamp Fairtex.

She has to find a way to take the action to the mats.

Zamboanga knows just how dangerous Stamp is, having trained with her extensively in the past. The two females are close friends, and are more than familiar with each other's fighting styles.

'The Menace' knows that a striking exchange with the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion would be ill-advised.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about her strategy heading into her world title showdown with Stamp.

The Filipina said:

"To get the match to the ground, I have to strike with her first, and that's why I'm sharpening my striking for this match. Because I really have to get it to the ground."

Zamboanga is set to challenge Stamp for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in the main event at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga says world title is bigger than friendship with Stamp: "We're standing in front of each other's dreams"

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga knows what's at stake in her highly anticipated ONE 167 main event showdown with ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

And she's prepared to cast her friendship with her former training partner aside to achieve her lifelong goal of becoming ONE world champion.

Zamboanga told ONE Championship:

"We're standing in front of each other's dreams, and that's what I'll be thinking about when we face each other."