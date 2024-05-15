Denice Zamboanga says it’s strictly business against close pal Stamp: “I don’t think that I’m fighting with my friend”

Denice Zamboanga has maintained a friendship with Stamp Fairtex, the person she looks to dethrone in her next scheduled fight. However, she does not see it getting in the way in what she will try to achieve.

'The Menace' will look to seize the ONE atomweight world title that is in the possession of the Thai superstar at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two were former teammates at the Fairtex Training Center in Thailand, where they developed a bond as friends that they have both maintained up to this today.

But despite the ties that bind her with Stamp, Denice Zamboanga said her commitment to going for her pal's title is still firm and something she is determined to see through.

Speaking on The Sheehan Show via Sherdog, the 27-year-old Filipino fighter shared:

"Yeah, of course. After all. this is my first time fighting with my friend, a close friend. And I just don't think that I'm fighting with my friend when we're inside the cage. That's how it is."

Watch the interview below:

Denice Zamboanga is on a roll ahead of ONE 167, winning back-to-back matches to fortify her bid for the world title.

Stamp, meanwhile, will be defending the vacant championship belt she claimed in September last year via third-round TKO over veteran South Korean Ham Seo Hee.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga will air live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stamp sees similarities in skills with Denice Zamboanga

Owing to them being teammates in the past, Stamp Fairtex said she and Denice Zamboanga have practically the same skill sets, anchored on striking, which should come into play in their scheduled title showdown on June 7 at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stamp will be defending the ONE atomweight MMA world title for the first time, and against a challenger who she used to train with at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan on YouTube, the Thai superstar sized up Denice Zamboanga and shared what the dynamics of their title clash would be like, saying:

"Our skills are not really different. I was thinking that I will face her one day."

See the interview below:

By becoming ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp made history as the first three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.