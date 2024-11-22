"I really miss everyone" - Stamp Fairtex itching to get back in the thick of things in ONE Championship

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex revealed how much she misses her daily routine as a fighter because she is currently recovering from a torn meniscus in her left knee.

In an interview posted by Fairtex Training Center on YouTube, the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion stated:

"I just only sleep, not do anything, just walk to the durian farm, come back, sleep, eat, play on the phone. I really, really miss training in Muay Thai and MMA. I really miss everyone because usually, I talk a lot with everyone. But when I go back home, not one talks to me. I'm really quiet. I talk only with Japan, my dog."

Stamp's thoughts align with what many world-class fighters have said about the rigors of recuperating from a major injury, especially the feeling of loneliness.

In that same vein, a lot of her fans and peers in combat sports have been giving her some much-needed words of support through social media over the past months, which has helped make the unfortunate situation more bearable.

Stamp shares in-depth look into how she injured her knee

In the same interview with Fairtex Training Center, Stamp gave a more detailed account of how she tore her meniscus while preparing for what would have been her first defense of the women's atomweight MMA crown against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 this past June.

The Fairtex Training Center product said:

"I was training with my friend. While we were sparring, she took my back and wanted to lift me up. But she is smaller than me, so when she lifted me up, my feet were still on the ground. When she twisted, my knee twisted also and it got hurt."

