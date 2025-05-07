"I really only have one speed" - Adrian Lee promises more highlight-reel moments after maintaining 100 percent finish rate

Lightweight MMA sensation Adrian Lee has racked up three finishes from as many fights under the ONE Championship banner, and he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

The 19-year-old, youngest of the Lee siblings, continued to live up to his family legacy in his last outing at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena this past March. He needed just 63 seconds to dispatch Japanese athlete Takeharu Ogawa, earning him his third successive highlight-reel finish after wins over Nico Cornejo in Denver and Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167.

Despite previously highlighting that he might want to fight a little bit longer to gain more experience, 'The Phenom' remains committed to his high-octane fighting style.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Lee said:

"I finished him with an anaconda choke in 63 seconds. And, you know, I was, you know, so happy. Even the commentators were like, damn, I really wish he would slow down, but, you know, I really only have one speed."

This dedication to pursuing finishes echoes the approach that has made his siblings, Angela, Christian, and the late Victoria, a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. Combined, the Lees have 31 finishes.

Check out the full clip below:

Tye Ruotolo wants Adrian Lee for imminent MMA debut

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo did not hide his intentions about facing Lee in his possible switch to MMA.

The 22-year-old, who defended his 26 pounds of gold against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, had this to say during the post-event press conference:

"The Lee fight sounds interesting. Adrian Lee for the debut would be awesome. I don't really care, that's one that ONE kind of sent my way. Whoever they want to throw at my way."

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

