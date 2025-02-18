“I don't really put that into the mix at all “ - Jarred Brooks leaving painful memories of Qatar behind ahead of ONE 171

Jarred Brooks isn't a big fan of dwelling on the past. Despite the controversial ending to his ONE 166: Qatar outing, Brooks is heading into ONE 171, determined to prove once and for all that between him and Joshua Pacio, 'The Monkey God' is the better fighter.

Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, Brooks made it clear that he's leaving the past in the past and keeping his focus laser-sharp on his highly anticipated trilogy match:

"I don't really put that into the mix at all inside of my head. I think that, Jesus, before he walked into any room, he just saw things that were brand new. Even if he's been in the room a million times, he walks in there like it's brand new, and I'm going to follow in those footsteps."

"I'm more critical than I am happy" - Jarred Brooks on why he continues to evolve as a fighter

Jarred Brooks didn't get to where he is by basking in his victories. Instead, he's constantly on the lookout with a critical eye, dissecting his performance and searching for areas he can improve.

The relentless self-criticism may be harsh, but Brooks said it's what has made him one of the most dangerous strawweights in the world:

"I'll reflect on going back into fights and being like, you may have really messed up there. You did not look good in that situation. But I'm more critical than I am happy and confident about my wins. That's why I am so hard to get a thumbprint on."

The constant pursuit of perfection fuelled Brooks' rise to the top, and the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion is eager to unify the title and prove that he is the undisputed king of the division.

Watch the full interview below:

Catch the action live at watch.onefc.com on February 20.

