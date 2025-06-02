"I really was not surprised" - Jackie Buntan says Rodtang's wicked finish of Takeru was nothing out of the blue

Current undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan was entertained during the ONE 172 card last March 23, which went down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, because of the action-packed fights she witnessed.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan mentioned that several upsets made the card even more exciting and unpredictable. However, there was a particular fight where she wasn't surprised by the result.

The Filipino-American star expected that former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was going to run through former K1 champion Takeru Segawa, as she stated:

"The Tokyo card was also crazy with bunch of upsets. Talking about Rodtang and Takeri, I really was not surprised. I'd love to see Rodtang in a fight where it lasts all rounds."

'The Iron Man' knocked out 'The Natural Born Crusher' in the opening round of their main event superfight.

As for Buntan, she's fresh off her coronation as the inaugural queen of the strawweight division after beating Anissa Meksen last November 2024 at ONE 169 via unanimous decision.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Jackie Buntan happy to take the hard path towards the world title by facing the best of the best

The 27-year-old striking menace also said during the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization that her championship glory was all worth it because she was able to go up against some of the best fighters in the world.

The Boxing Works-affiliated athlete revealed that Anissa Meksen was the perfect fighter to get past for the 26-pound golden belt because of her incredibly stacked resume.

Jackie Buntan explained:

"I feel like in my career so far, I've never been handed an easy fight, so being matched with Anissa for the belt was just perfect in my opinion."

