"I have recaptured the exhilaration" - Takeru says Thant Zin KO has got him pumped to put Rodtang to sleep at ONE 172

Former multiple-time K1 champion Takeru Segawa will head into his megafight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon on March 23 for the main event of ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan with a renewed fire inside of him. Takeru revealed that the killer mentality he had early in his professional career, where his main goal was to beat his opponents with punches, is something that he has re-instilled in himself ahead of his face off with Rodtang.

The Japanese superstar explained this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, where he explained:

"Of course, I need to win, but in a way, I feel like I have recaptured the exhilaration I felt early in my career of simply going into the fight with a sole intention of fiercely punching my opponent and winning. That is how I was able to approach my fight with Thant Zin and I feel that I could do the same in the upcoming fight against Rodtang."

'The Natural Born Crusher' boosted his morale with a win over Thant Zin last September 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 81 via second-round knockout.

Takeru Segawa can't wait to get his hands on Rodtang at ONE 172

Ever since signing with the world's largest martial arts organization, Takeru's ultimate goal was to face 'The Iron Man' in a match, and that dream will soon become a reality.

The Team Vasileus-affiliated athlete could barely contain his excitement when he described the emotions he feels ahead of the fight, as he told ONE Championship:

"I just cannot wait to fight him. Like I said, this is what I have been gunning for, not only leading up to what ultimately turned out to be a fight against Superlek but through the long grind of recovery. I feel nothing but excitement, and I'm preparing to meet him in the ring."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

