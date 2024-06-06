"I respect the decision" - Jo Nattawut holds no ill will against Tawanchai after razor-close first encounter

Many consider 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawutt the people's champion after his inspiring performance against Tawanchai PK Saenchai last year. This coming Friday, June 7, the Thai veteran can capture 26 pounds of gold if he can churn in another impressive showing and unseat the sensational Tawanchai from the featherweight Muay Thai throne.

The moment of truth between these two modern-day gladiators is finally here in the curtain closer of ONE 167, which will air live in US primetime from Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Trending

Quite frankly, this rematch wouldn't have materialized if not for the extremely close nature of their first duel at ONE Fight Night 15.

Tawanchai was his usually brilliant self, chopping down Nattawut with lethal precision. The 34-year-old, though, charged in with a defiant attitude and took the fight to the young phenom.

Despite coming in as a late-notice replacement, 'Smokin'' Jo fought valiantly and gave Tawanchai trouble across three rounds. However, once the dust settled, the PK Saenchai superstar still walked away as the unanimous decision victor.

While some pundits understandably scored that fight for Nattawut, he's made peace with the outcome.

The No. 3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender said during the ONE 167 press conference:

"In the previous fight, I respect the decision that was made. I believe that Tawanchai is very strong and I respect Tawanchai. I respect the decision that happened last October."

Watch the ONE 167 press conference in its entirety:

Jo Nattawut adopting a methodical approach in Tawanchai sequel

Despite having somewhat of a mental edge after his inspiring performance last time out, Nattawut knows not to get too complacent against a proven killer like Tawanchai.

The reigning 155-pound Muay Thai king, after all, will likely be more aggressive, especially with his world title on the line.

'Smokin' Jo said in an earlier interview with Sportsmanor:

"In the ring, when we get into the fight, it depends on the situation. I'm gonna see how he responds, he's gonna see how I respond. I'm just going to go with the situation."

Active Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE 167 free, as it happens live in US primetime.