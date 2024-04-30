"A very tough fighter to face" - Tawanchai admits Jo Nattawut is a worthy challenger after razor-close first encounter

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand knows that his upcoming opponent, third-ranked contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, is no walk in the park.

After experiencing what Nattawut brings to the table firsthand in their initial encounter in October 2023, Tawanchai says 'Smokin Jo' is as legit as they come.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Tawanchai gave his wily counterpart and Thai countryman props.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"He's very strong and is a heavy puncher. He's a very tough fighter to face."

Tawanchai defeated Nattawut by three-round unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in a kickboxing match late last year. Now, the two are set to meet again in a Muay Thai contest for Tawanchai's belt.

Tawanchai and Nattawut do battle at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai knows what he has to watch out for against Jo Nattawut: "I have to be extra careful"

Having fought 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut once before, reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai knows what he has to watch out for when he's locked in the ring with his Thai countryman.

The 25-year-old phenom is fully aware of Nattawut's dangerous hands and knows his defense has to be on point when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring this June.

Tawanchai told Sportskeeda:

"Strong punches. I'll have to be extra careful with that in this rematch."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.