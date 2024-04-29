Tawanchai sees no point avenging lone promotional defeat to Sitthichai: "The rematch isn't necessary"

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai does not have any intentions to run it back with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong under the promotional banner.

The 25-year-old striker succumbed to a defeat to the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion in his second outing in ONE Championship before turning over a new leaf and building one of his most impressive winning runs yet.

On the flip side, 'Killer Kid' has been unable to find the form that took him to the top of the striking realm with only four wins from seven fights since he stunned the generational talent inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2021.

Given how things have unfolded over the past couple of years, Tawanchai does not see a point in exacting revenge over one of the most revered names on the ONE roster.

That said, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym superstar might be open to a rematch if the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp legend can turn back the clock down the road.

The featherweight Muay Thai kingpin had this to say in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I don't feel like I need to do that at all. We know each other. I want him to recover and make a comeback. The rematch isn't necessary for me."

Tawanchai out to continue fine form vs Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Defeats sometimes lead one to greater things, and that as much is true when you look at Tawanchai's hellish streak of wins on the global stage.

Since his split decision loss to Sitthichai, the Thai hero has finished Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, and Davit Kiria across kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Alongside those highlight-reel wins, the Bangkok-based striker owns comfortable wins over Superbon, Petchmorakot, and Jo Nattawut, who he will face in a rematch at ONE 167 on June 7.

They went toe-to-toe in a kickboxing duel at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December last year, with a fraction of fans feeling that 'Smokin' Jo did enough to upset Tawanchai in their three-round kickboxing duel.

Now, they run it back in featherweight Muay Thai action, where Tawanchai's superior skill set has loomed over any tricky tests over the past couple of years.

ONE 167 will be available at watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App in U.S. primetime on June 7.