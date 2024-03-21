"Everyone at PK is my family" - Prajanchai says PK Saenchai Gym is instrumental to his success

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is one of the most prolific fighters in the world today. Accomplished at just 29 years of age, Prajanchai's career spans over a decade of excellence.

Much of his success, he believes, has to do with the people he trains with at PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym. Prajanchai is a man who stands by the age old adage in martial arts that says 'iron sharpens iron'.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai talked extensively about how much PK Saenchai has been an influence on his rise as one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world today.

Prajanchai said:

"I am proud and delighted that PK Saenchai has become one of the most influential gyms in Thailand. I would never have gotten here without PK's support. For me, everyone at PK is my family."

Prajanchai has the opportunity to make his 'family' proud once again in his next fight. He is set to challenge Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Prajanchai contemplates transition to MMA: "I want to know what it feels like"

The opportunity to become a two-sport world champion doesn't come too often. But Prajanchai is thinking bigger. After he takes the kickboxing belt, the Thai star says he may test himself at MMA.

He told ONE Championship:

"Sure, if someday I have the chance. I want to test my skills in MMA and I want to know what it feels like [to have] my arm twisted."