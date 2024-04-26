Tawanchai admits he has “to be extra careful” when dealing with Jo Nattawut’s boxing in world title rematch at ONE 167

Tawanchai PK Saenchai knows there will be changes he will have to make and adapt to both offensively and defensively when he faces Jo Nattawut for the second time.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will put his title on the line against 'Smokin'' Jo at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Tawanchai and Nattawut first faced each other in a non-title featherweight kickboxing matchup that was as close as can be.

Although Tawanchai captured the unanimous decision win, there's still a vocal contingent that believes Nattawut deserved to take home the win.

Ahead of his second match against his fellow Thai star, Tawanchai said he's aware of the threat Nattawut brings.

"Strong punches, I'll have to be extra careful with that in this rematch," said Tawanchai in an interview with ONE Championship.

Tawanchai was supposed to defend his featherweight Muay Thai throne against Superbon in October 2023, but the now-ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion had to pull out of the match due to injury.

Nattawut jumped in on short notice, but the fight he gave Tawanchai produced one of the best matches ONE Championship had in 2023.

The pair put on an absolute barnburner with neither fighter backing down from the furious exchanges. Tawanchai ultimately claimed the unanimous decision in a match that left much of the fanbase wanting.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tawanchai says his rematch against Jo Nattawut would be different

Tawanchai knows the tight victory he scored over Jo Nattawut left fans debating on the result, that's why he's ready to put an end to those discussions and also put his compatriot at his mercy.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai said he would dominate Nattawut in their rematch.

"It'll be definitely different this time. I understand that he comes from the same background, but I'm the champion and I'm confident in the rules. Last time it was a close fight, this time it won't be the same," said Tawanchai.