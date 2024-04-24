"Drippiest stand-up game" - Fans show their love for Tawanchai's glow-up from the stadiums to ONE world champion

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has won the hearts of every Muay Thai fan on Instagram after watching his physical transformation from a child student to becoming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Since childhood, Tawanchai possessed a passion and affinity for learning and competing in Muay Thai. After slowly immersing himself full-time into the sport, it became obvious very quickly that he would be a star.

As a tribute to Tawanchai's next world title defense at ONE 167, ONE Championship shared a glow-up reel of Tawanchai's journey from his inception all the way to being a champion.

The viral clip immediately turned heads online, with one fan praising the world champ as having the "drippiest stand-up game" in the promotion.

Tawanchai returns to the Circle to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title for the third time on Friday, June 7, against former rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at Impact Arena. Available to watch in Canada and the US with a Prime Video subscription.

"I feel like I held back a little bit" - Tawanchai explains not going full throttle against Jo Nattawut in kickboxing scrum

Tawanchai was a bit disappointed with the outcome of his kickboxing performance against Jo Nattawut last year.

If you recall, 'Smokin'' Jo filled in for Superbon on short notice to fight Tawanchai under the kickboxing ruleset at ONE Fight Night 15 this past October.

Prepared as Tawanchai was to fight, he admitted to feeling a bit awkward at not being able to use his Muay Thai against Nattawut, who is a solid kickboxer by trade.

At the post-event interviews, the 25-year-old standout said:

"I feel like I held back a little bit. I want it to be a bit more smooth fighting in kickboxing rules also a bit more relaxed - I was a bit stiff."

Reverting back to his Muay Thai roots next month, it is Nattawut who should be concerned about fighting Tawanchai, who will be at his 100% best capacity.