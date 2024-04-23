WATCH: Tawanchai overcomes Jamal Yusupov in 49 seconds for first featherweight Muay Thai title defense

Tawanchai PK Saenchai made a statement with the first defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in one of his best performances under the ONE Championship banner to date.

Anyone who doubted that the striking prodigy would hold on to the title for a long time was quickly proved wrong. His overall game was difficult to find holes in, and at ONE Fight Night 7, he showed the dangers of stepping inside the ring with him.

Jamal Yusupov will have hoped to drag his opponent into deep waters so that he could really test the championship heart of the defending champion. In the end, however, the bout lasted less than one minute following a devastating leg kick by Tawanchai.

From the moment it landed, the challenger immediately stopped fighting due to the damage that had been done to his base. It was an emphatic finish from the divisional kingpin, who showed he can push the pedal to the floor over five rounds or take you out early if you let him.

Rewatch the full fight below:

This power will be crucial for Tawanchai at ONE 167

The power of Tawanchai is not going to be a new experience for his upcoming opponent at ONE 167. On June 7, his ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown is on the line once again in a rematch with Jo Nattawut.

'Smokin' Jo was able to push the titleholder to the limit in their last meeting at ONE Fight Night 15, but that bout took place under kickboxing rules.

After winning a closely contested decision that time around, the champ will now look to leave no room for debate by returning to his natural skillset to face off with Nattawut once again.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.