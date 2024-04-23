"He makes pros look average" - Fans in awe of Thai superstar Tawanchai's unreal striking against Niclas Larsen

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's insane Muay Thai skills are becoming a lot more difficult to deal with as time goes by.

Take, for instance, his unreal striking showdown against Niclas 'Dreamchaser' Larsen in their featherweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 158.

Tawanchai's skills were on full display against the former WBC Muay Thai world champion. A few seconds into the first round, Tawanchai proved to be the quicker and stronger striker of the two.

The Thai superstar utilized his range and speed to his advantage, surpassing Larsen in terms of accuracy and output.

While Larsen did what he could to land his strikes, he was way out of his league against Tawanchai. The Thai striker was always two steps ahead of him until eventually dropping him with a powerful counter to end the one-sided match in round 2.

One fan on Instagram aptly described Tawanchai's unreal striking as follows:

"He makes pros look average."

Tawanchai power training in preparation for future world title brawl with 'Smoking' Jo Nattawut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is ready to extend his world title reign one fight further on June 7.

The Thai superstar is set to put his belt on the line in a rematch against former rival 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The first match, which took place last October, was one of the best back-and-forth brawls we've seen from a Tawanchai showdown.

Typically, Tawanchai would end fights in a decisive manner. But it wasn't the case against Nattawut. The closely-contested matchup called for a rematch after Tawanchai defeated his fellow countryman by unanimous decision in the non-title kickboxing match - a result that is still being contested by many fans.

Therefore, Tawanchai is working overtime in order to give fans a more decisive conclusion come fight night.

Beginning his training camp early, the divisional king looks dangerous as he power trains for his upcoming world title bout at ONE 167.

Check out the champion at work below:

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.