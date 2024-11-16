“I had to rethink everything” - Fabricio Andrade says shocking loss to Jonathan Haggerty forced him back to the drawing board

After coming up short against Jonathan Haggerty last year, Fabricio Andrade had to go back to the drawing board.

Nine months after his stunning fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, 'Wonder Boy' returned to the ring looking to score a second belt—challenging Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Unfortunately, things did not go Andrade's way.

Trending

Andrade suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss against Haggerty—his first career defeat under the ONE banner.

Speaking with the Bangkok Post, Fabricio Andrade admitted that losing to 'The General' was a very hard pill to swallow and forced him to take a long hard look at everything.

“Of course, as a champion you never want to lose, so that was a very hard loss for me," Andrade said. "I had to rethink everything I did for that fight.”

On Friday, January 24, Andrade's road to redemption will begin as he aims to successfully defend his bantamweight MMA title for the first time.

Fabricio Andrade runs it back with Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in Bangkok

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Wonder Boy' will put his 26 pounds of gold up for grabs at ONE 170 when he meets a man he's already shared the Circle with—Kwon Won Il.

in June 2022, Andrade earned a vicious body-kick KO against the South Korean standout at ONE 158.

Andrade went on to win the bantamweight title less than a year later while Kwon looked to climb back up the contender's ladder. Over the last two years, 'Pretty Boy' has put together three impressive wins, defeating Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Now, Kwon Won Il will look to not only avenge his only loss under the ONE banner but also claim his first world championship on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback