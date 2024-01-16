Kwon Won Il expects Fabricio Andrade to respond with some vicious trash talk of his own

South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il had some choice words for Fabricio Andrade in calling for a rematch following his latest victory. It is something that ‘Pretty Boy’ is expecting the Brazilian to respond to with a biting retort of his own anytime soon.

The 28-year-old Extreme Combat/P-Boy MMA affiliate scored an impressive third straight victory by stopping Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by TKO (elbows) in the second round of their clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand.

Immediately after his victory, Kwon Won Il went on an expletive-laden tirade against ‘Wonder Boy’ in the post-fight interview inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. He called out Andrade for a rematch as he angles to redeem himself from the first-round KO loss he absorbed in their first encounter in June 2022.

At the post-event press conference, Kwon reiterated his call for a do-over and said he is expecting a response from ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Andrade soon.

He said:

“Fabricio is younger. So I think if Fabricio texts me or does a media interview. I think he also said ‘I’m gonna kill Kwon.’ I don’t know.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Kwon Won Il says possible rematch with Fabricio Andrade will be entertaining

Kwon Won Il said a possible rematch with Fabricio Andrade will be far more entertaining than their first encounter and will sell well to fight fans, particularly in his home country of South Korea.

The two world-class MMA fighters first battled in June 2022, back when Andrade was not yet the ONE bantamweight world champion. Unfortunately for Kwon, he was not able to fully showcase what he was capable of as he fell to a KO loss in the opening round, unable to recover from a nasty body kick.

It is a result that he does not want to have a repeat in a possible rematch with Andrade as he seeks to provide a more competitive performance.

'Pretty Boy' said this following his latest victory at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video last week:

“So the fight that I [might] have with Andrade, it will be much more entertaining and I highly believe that the ticket sales will be higher. And it will even be able to be sold in Korea as well.”

Kwon Won Il’s call for a rematch got further wind following his impressive second-round TKO win over Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18. It was his third straight victory since losing to Andrade.