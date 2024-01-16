“Pretty Boy is back!” – Kwon Won Il scoffs at critics who questioned his grappling skills after annihilation of Shine Zoltsetseg

Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender Kwon Won Il was pretty proud of what he achieved last Friday night, and that was to showcase a highly underappreciated facet of his game.

The 28-year-old ‘Pretty Boy’ from South Korea is known primarily as a capable knockout puncher. But what he put on display at ONE Fight Night 18 was his incredible well-roundedness and underrated grappling skills.

Kwon faced dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on January 13th.

The Extreme Combat / P-Boy MMA representative took home the victory via second-round technical knockout, after overwhelming Zoltsetseg with his solid grappling and finishing with ground-and-pound.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Kwon had some pretty brash and confident words to say.

Kwon Won II said:

“Who says I’m not the best grappler, huh? I’m the fu**ing best. Make some noise. Pretty Boy is back!”

What’s next for ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il?

‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il’s victory over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg successfully fended off a would-be opponent looking to break into the top five rankings of the division.

With his performance, the 28-year-old South Korean star is looking at landing the next crack at ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

However, if he doesn’t get a shot at the gold just yet, Kwon isn’t without options.

He could face no.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender and former divisional king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker for the right to face Andrade. Or, he could go another route and take on no.2-ranked Stephen Loman.

Needless to say, Kwon’s next fight is expected to be absolutely massive.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.