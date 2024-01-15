Opportunity is the lifeblood of combat sports and at ONE Fight Night 18 last Friday, January 12 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kwon Won Il ensured that he made the most out of it.

Fans have been quite familiar with the handiwork of Kwon since debuting under the ONE Championship umbrella in 2019 with him producing seven TKO’s and two knockouts over 13 bouts.

His pure knockout power had fans excited about his potential and the promotion gave him an opportunity to solidify his case for a ONE bantamweight MMA world championship shot down the line by producing a win against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18.

“Pretty Boy” found himself in great position to finish the bout after getting a full mount on the Mongolian knockout artist and rained down elbows that had referee Herb Dean calling off the bout.

Fans were quick to react to Kwon’s great victory:

“Kids a stud”

“I hope to see him as champion this year”

“Deserved it”

“@onechampionship yes @wonil_kwon definitely deserves a title shot. Let the man fight for the belt!”

“Best boxer in ONE! Congrats @wonil_kwon on the great win!”

“@wonil_kwon deserves a title shot”

“Next Andrade or Lineker”

Why Kwon Won Il deserves next dibs

Before the bout, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade expressed confidence in an “easy” Kwon victory - something that the South Korean took to heart.

In the No. 3–ranked ONE bantamweight MMA star’s case, he has been chasing after gold since 2021, and he just might get his opportunity next.

Following the win over Zoltsetseg, Kwon has improved his winning streak to three - all of them coming by way of TKO.