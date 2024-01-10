Fabricio Andrade predicts an easy win for ‘smart’ Kwon Won Il against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade expects former opponent Kwon Won II to leave ONE Fight Night 18 with a win.

In June 2022, Kwon Won Il suffered a significant setback when Fabricio Andrade knocked him out in the first round at ONE 158. Since then, Kwon has won back-to-back fights by knockouts against Mark Abelardo and Artem Belakh.

On January 12, ‘Pretty Boy’ plans to continue his run for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title by securing a win against the hard-hitting Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. The matchup between dangerous strikers is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 18.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kwon’s past opponent, Andrade, had this to say about the South Korean fighter’s upcoming fight against Zoltsetseg:

“This is a great match. Both are good strikers. But the Mongolian fighter, he’s very explosive in the beginning of fights but he kinda gives up if he can’t finish his opponents. Also, his ground game is quite bad. So I think Kwon has kinda improved a lot in his striking and grappling. So if he fights smart, I’m sure he can leave the fight with a good win.”

ONE Fight Night 18 goes down this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrade reflects on lingering injuries from 2023

Fabricio Andrade fought twice in 2023 - a fourth-round TKO win against John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title and a second-round knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

During the previously mentioned interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade had this to say about needing to recover from lingering injuries:

“Yes, now I’m focused on recovering from some injuries that I have. I have been dealing with multiple injuries on the left side of my shoulder, arm, and neck.”

Fabricio Andrade has proven he has the potential to be one of the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster. Heading into 2024, the 26-year-old plans to defend his bantamweight MMA world title several times against anyone who dares to challenge him.