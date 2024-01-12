ONE Championship is set to begin the new year with a bang with two events taking place on Friday, US primetime, with ONE Friday Fights 47 and ONE Fight Night 18 both happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Happening on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 18 is a bout that should tickle the fancy of MMA fans as South Korean standout Kwon Won Il takes on Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg wherein a knockout finish seems highly likely.

Ranked as the No. 3 fighter in the ONE bantamweight MMA division, Kwon has a 100 percent finish rate with all eight of his wins ending in a knockout, and will definitely want to add Zoltsetseg to that tally by the end of ONE Fight Night 18.

Just ahead of the card taking place, ONE Championship reminded fans of Kwon’s handiwork via Instagram and featured this unforgettable quote from the South Korean star:

“I’ll say it again, ‘Pretty Boy’ never dies. Doubt me now!”

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion makes his pick

In a recent interview Sportskeeda MMA had with Fabricio Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion was quick to show his confidence for a Kwon victory, pointing out just how much the South Korean has improved since they fought two years ago.

Andrade came out the victor versus Kwon with a big body shot knockout, but with gold now potentially on the line, Kwon will certainly want to secure his shot by finishing off Zoltsetseg.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.