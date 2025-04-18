"I said to everyone" - Liam Harrison boasts that he got Nabil Anane-Soe Lin Oo prediction spot on

Liam Harrison was right about his prediction of the outcome of the match between Nabil Anane and Soe Lin Oo that went down on September 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 81.
Speaking with the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison proudly stated that he was on point about how the fight would pan out, as he stated:
"I said this before the fight, I said to everyone, "he's not going to lay a glove on him," and everyone was like, "yeah, he'll knock him out." He really owon't lay a glove on him. Like I said, because like you said, he's just so tough."
Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:
The 20-year-old Muay Thai phenom dominated 'Man of Steel' during that match and eventually won the match via unanimous decision.
Now, 'Hitman' is pitted against the Myanmarese veteran contender, as they will face each other on August 1 as part of the ONE 173: Denver card inside Ball Arena in Colorado.
Liam Harrison claims that he's back to fighting form for Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver
Following that loss to Seksan in his previous outing in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver, the Bad Company-affiliated fighter announced his retirement from the sport, which is why he relaxed a bit and was out of shape.
But when the world's largest martial arts organization offered him to fight Soe Lin Oo for a comeback fight, he immediately hit the gym and went straight to training, as he told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:
"I spat me dummy out after that Seksan fight, but like I've been out of the ring a long time and stuff and now my conditioning's back. My timing's back. I'm faster and sharper again."