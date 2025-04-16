“I’m faster and sharper” - Liam Harrison raring to return to ONE Championship after brief ‘retirement’

Veteran striker Liam Harrison is excited for his return to ONE Championship action after reconsidering his decision to call it a career in the "Home of Martial Arts" in his last match.

Ad

'Hitman' is scheduled for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 in the United States. He is going up against Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown, part of the event happening in the Mile High City and marking the return of the promotion to the U.S. for the third year in a row.

It will come nearly a year after Harrison retired following his TKO loss to Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang in his last ONE match also in Denver in September 2024.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Liam Harrison said he is pumped for his scheduled return to ONE Championship, vowing to give a better performance this time around.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 39-year-old said:

"I spat me dummy out after that Seksan fight, but like I’ve been out of the ring a long time and stuff and now my conditioning’s back. My timing’s back. I’m faster and sharper again."

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

The match against Seksan last time around was the first for Liam Harrison in two years after going down with a knee injury that required extensive rehabilitation.

He saw action last month in a WBC match and won the Muay Thai Diamond Belt, something he is now looking to build on as he prepares for ONE 173.

For more details on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

Liam Harrison taking it a match at a time in ONE Championship return

Liam Harrison is excited to make his return to ONE Championship at ONE 173: Denver but is not committing beyond it just yet. He instead is taking it a match at time, choosing to see where he is at following the match.

Ad

He made this known in the same interview with Nick Atkin, citing he does not want to put too much pressure on himself, saying:

"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."

Ad

Ad

The showdown between Harrison and Soe Lin Oo is one of three already confirmed matches so far for ONE 173: Denver.

The other is the atomweight MMA unification title fight between reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex and interim world champion Denice Zamboanga. Also set is the middleweight submission grappling clash between Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.