"I saw double" - Smilla Sundell vision impaired by Natalia Diachkova's powerful punches in comeback TKO win

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell could barely see out of her left eye after getting blasted by Natalia Diachkova's concussive punches.

Somehow, 'The Hurricane' snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the pulsating main event of ONE Fight Night 22 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium over the weekend.

Truth be told, it appeared that the aggressive Diachkova was on her way to handing Sundell her first defeat under the ONE banner early in round one.

'Karelian Lynx's' incredibly crisp boxing had the Swedish phenom in all sorts of trouble in the opening frame.

The 19-year-old's left eye was almost swollen shut as she returned to her corner after round 1.

In her in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, she said:

"Yeah, she got me. I saw double in the first round and the second round. Yeah, you could just see I can't really see from this side"

Smilla Sundell, however, showed that she has the heart of a champion. Despite her compromised vision, The Fairtex Traning Center star roared back with a crushing left liver blow followed by a hail of unanswered strikes to score the TKO victory.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Smilla Sundell grateful to Natalia Diachkova for accepting catchweight fight

It was indeed a tumultuous weekend for Smilla Sundell after she got stripped of her world title after coming in 1.5 pounds over the contractual strawweight limit.

Then again, 'The Hurricane' certainly made a statement with that incredible come-from-behind victory.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sundell thanked Diachkova for going through with the match after her debacle on the scales. The Swedish phenom also promised to get her crown back, saying:

"I'm very happy Natalia took the fight and she’s a good opponent and I hope to make it next time and get my belt back."